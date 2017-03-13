Youngstown mayoral candidates questio...

Youngstown mayoral candidates questioned about NYO project funding

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Incumbent Youngstown Mayor John McNally and challenger Jamael "Tito" Brown went head-to-head Thursday night during a public forum and were questioned about waste-water funds going toward NYO Property Group projects. Agents with the Ohio Auditor's Office conducted simultaneous raids at prominent developer Dominic Marchionda's Poland home and office at the NYO Property Group in downtown Youngstown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) Mar 14 Eddie Kunzer 22
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar 4 dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
Looking for lost love Feb '17 RandyShalz 1
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb '17 Syb 6
News Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family Jan '17 Madison10 1
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Jan '17 Duke for Mayor 25
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,637,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC