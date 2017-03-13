Youngstown mayoral candidates questioned about NYO project funding
Incumbent Youngstown Mayor John McNally and challenger Jamael "Tito" Brown went head-to-head Thursday night during a public forum and were questioned about waste-water funds going toward NYO Property Group projects. Agents with the Ohio Auditor's Office conducted simultaneous raids at prominent developer Dominic Marchionda's Poland home and office at the NYO Property Group in downtown Youngstown.
