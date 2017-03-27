Youngstown man sent to prison for dea...

Youngstown man sent to prison for deadly south side shooting

Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Lou D'Apolito sentenced 21-year-old Jason Heard to 28 years to life in prison on Friday. In February, Heard was was found guilty of complicity to commit aggravated murder and three counts of complicity to commit attempted murder.

