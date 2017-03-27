Youngstown man sent to prison for deadly south side shooting
Mahoning County Common Pleas Judge Lou D'Apolito sentenced 21-year-old Jason Heard to 28 years to life in prison on Friday. In February, Heard was was found guilty of complicity to commit aggravated murder and three counts of complicity to commit attempted murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Mar 25
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar 22
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar 22
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC