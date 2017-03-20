Youngstown firefighter returns to work after being shot on duty
Youngstown's Fire Chief John O'Neill Jr. tells us it will be the first day back for Lt. Paul Lutton, who was driving a fire engine when a gunman opened fire on the city's North Side in December.
