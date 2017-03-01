Youngstown art project plans revealed
Five new functional, art inspired projects, will be constructed in the City of Youngstown thanks to funding by the Innovative Plan for Leveraging Arts Through Community Engagement initiative, also known as INPLACE. The group received 15 proposals for the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
