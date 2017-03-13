What Trump and Merkel have said about each other
President Donald Trump is set to appear at a joint news conference today with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after he spent months during the 2016 election campaign bad-mouthing her approach to the refugee crisis in Europe. Trump's tough comments during the campaign about Merkel and what he called the "disaster" that Germany had become stood out because he had previously praised her in 2015 as "probably the greatest leader in the world today."
