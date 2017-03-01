What led Youngstown Detectives to suspects in burning SUV case
Bond was set at $1-Million for Lyric Moore, 21, of Youngstown and Terrell Martin, 37, of Youngstown. Both faced Youngstown Municipal Court Judge Robert Milich for their initial appearance on a single count each of Aggravated Murder in the death of a victim who has yet to be positively identified.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Feb 10
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan '17
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec '16
|Daffin Candies
|2
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC