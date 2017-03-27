Vigil remembers child and grandparents who died in Youngstown arson
The bodies of 10-year-old Corrine Gump and those of her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt, were found in their burning home on Powers Way in Youngstown on March 30, 2015. "I can still hear her opening up the back door and hopping in and saying, 'Hi grandma what are you doing?' and now it's not there anymore," said Corinne's grandmother Marcia Braden who was among the dozens of people who gathered where the home once stood.
