Velfera has 45 days to make move on former Riverview property

Yesterday Read more: The Review

With a letter of intent between the city's Community Improvement Corporation and a Texas firm for development of the former Riverview Florist property now expired, the company has 45 days to make a definitive move. The CIC signed the LOI in August 2015 with Velfera Auto Design out of Lewisville, Texas, which plans to construct a 260,000-square-foot assembly plant on the property as part of a $130 million project to design and build electric vehicles.

