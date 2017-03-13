Valley road crews prep for incoming snow storm
Another 1 to 3 inches is expected throughout Tuesday, before turning into lake effect snow, which will lead to additional accumulations in parts of the Valley. Road crews all over the Valley braced themselves for the snow storm and are out in full force to make sure drivers are safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|59 min
|Eddie Kunzer
|22
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb '17
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC