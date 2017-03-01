Valley churches learning how to stop intruders
Members of churches from around Mahoning county are meeting at New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown to find out ways to stay safer by creating their own church security teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|15 hr
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Sat
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb 10
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan '17
|insecticide
|2
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC