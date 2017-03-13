'The Old Rugged Cross' is a beautiful blessing

How could it ever be a blessing to think of Jesus, the perfect son of God, being sent to the cross? His 12disciples, in those early days of walking with him, saw no blessings in such an event. In the Gospel of Matthew we read, "From that time on, Jesus began to show his disciples that he must go to Jerusalem and undergo great suffering at the hands of the elders, chief priests and scribes, and be killed, and on the third day be raised."

