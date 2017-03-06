Teen charged with attempted murder of...

Teen charged with attempted murder of Youngstown woman faces judge

19 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

At just 14-years-old, a Youngstown boy appeared before a judge on Monday and could be tried as an adult after allegedly robbing a woman and shooting her three times, including in the face. The teen's mother could not stop crying as her son stood before the magistrate at the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

