Suspects sought in Boardman DVD thefts

Crimestoppers Youngstown is trying to help the Boardman Police Department identify men suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of DVD's from a grocery store. The Crimestoppers Facebook page has posted surveillance images taken at the Giant Eagle near West Boulevard on January 13, January 22, and January 25. According to a store security official, a white male in his 20's went into the store on all three of those dates and left with DVD's concealed inside his jacket.

