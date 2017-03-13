Slick spot in Youngstown causes accident on I-680
Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a car on I-680 in Youngstown hit a patch of black ice and spun out of control. Police say the two women who were inside the vehicle were OK, but asked our crew to leave the area due to the icy conditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Eddie Kunzer
|22
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb '17
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC