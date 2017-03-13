Slick spot in Youngstown causes accid...

Slick spot in Youngstown causes accident on I-680

23 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, a car on I-680 in Youngstown hit a patch of black ice and spun out of control. Police say the two women who were inside the vehicle were OK, but asked our crew to leave the area due to the icy conditions.

Youngstown, OH

