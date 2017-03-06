Shooting victim offers message for 14 year-old suspect
The Youngstown woman shot three times by a 14 year-old who demanded her wallet says she's not angry or bitter but, hopes the young man turns his life around. "Most of the doctors have said that an inch here or there and the outcome certainly would have been different," said 57 year-old Ellen Zban.
