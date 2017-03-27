Senator Rob Portman visits Youngstown drug recovery center
He was the author of a recently signed into law of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act also known as CARA. US Senator Rob Portman visited the Neil Kennedy Recovery Center where he discussed the heroin and opioid epidemic with local community leaders and people who are currently in recovery.
