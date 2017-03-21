Prosecutors say "worst of the worst" are off Youngstown's streets
Drugs, murder and a reign of terror in Youngstown that prosecutors say is now coming to an end with two men sentenced to prison for the rest of their lives. Vinnie Moorer and Melvin Johnson were major suppliers of the deadly drug heroin from 2009 until their indictment and arrest in 2014 according to Mahoning County prosecutors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar 14
|Eddie Kunzer
|22
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb '17
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC