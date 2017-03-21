Prosecutors say "worst of the worst" are off Youngstown's streets

Drugs, murder and a reign of terror in Youngstown that prosecutors say is now coming to an end with two men sentenced to prison for the rest of their lives. Vinnie Moorer and Melvin Johnson were major suppliers of the deadly drug heroin from 2009 until their indictment and arrest in 2014 according to Mahoning County prosecutors.

