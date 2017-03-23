Police: Half-brother of Youngstown mu...

Police: Half-brother of Youngstown murder victim fatally shot on East Side

WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Youngstown police are investigating a shooting incident on the city's East Side that left one man dead and a woman wounded. Police say they were called to the 1300 block of Atkinson Avenue at 6:30 a.m. Friday where they found a 49-year-old man who had been shot to death.

