Police: Half-brother of Youngstown murder victim fatally shot on East Side
Youngstown police are investigating a shooting incident on the city's East Side that left one man dead and a woman wounded. Police say they were called to the 1300 block of Atkinson Avenue at 6:30 a.m. Friday where they found a 49-year-old man who had been shot to death.
