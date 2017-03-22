Pai Made Pit Stops in Industrial Midwest
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai hit the road last week, making stops in Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio, as well as Detroit to talk about some of his goals and to see what the broadcast industry is like in these industrial cities. He gave an overview of his trip in a blog post.
