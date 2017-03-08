On the record

The truck costs $73,177, with the grant providing $58,540 and the township's share $14,636; a Heard from Zoning Inspector Rhonda Fonce that two abandoned properties - one off Mahoning Avenue across from the Champion Rollerink and the other Mike's Market at the corner of State Road and Champion Avenue East - must be updated and repaired to zoning codes by the owners or the process to proceed with demolition will begin. Officials have sent notices requesting repairs be made; a Scheduled its annual meeting with Trumbull County Engineer's Office 4:45 p.m. March 28 at the engineer's office; a Held a public hearing on text amendments that fencing placed on properties must have the finished side facing outward to the road.

