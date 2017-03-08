On the record
The truck costs $73,177, with the grant providing $58,540 and the township's share $14,636; a Heard from Zoning Inspector Rhonda Fonce that two abandoned properties - one off Mahoning Avenue across from the Champion Rollerink and the other Mike's Market at the corner of State Road and Champion Avenue East - must be updated and repaired to zoning codes by the owners or the process to proceed with demolition will begin. Officials have sent notices requesting repairs be made; a Scheduled its annual meeting with Trumbull County Engineer's Office 4:45 p.m. March 28 at the engineer's office; a Held a public hearing on text amendments that fencing placed on properties must have the finished side facing outward to the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb 10
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan '17
|insecticide
|2
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC