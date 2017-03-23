Murder suspect's trial set for Sept. 11
A Youngstown man accused in the Jan. 27 fatal shooting of a man in Liberty is scheduled to be tried Sept. 11. William Shakoor, 20, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault with firearms specifications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb '17
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC