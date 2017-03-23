Murder suspect's trial set for Sept. 11

Murder suspect's trial set for Sept. 11

A Youngstown man accused in the Jan. 27 fatal shooting of a man in Liberty is scheduled to be tried Sept. 11. William Shakoor, 20, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of felonious assault with firearms specifications.

