Dario Hunter was voted in as a voice for the Youngstown School Board, but he also serves as the Dean of Intervention at the Stambaugh Charter Academy. But he hasn't returned a single phone call to answer questions surrounding whether he has a potential conflict of interest by serving on a public school board in Youngstown while also being employed at a charter school in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.