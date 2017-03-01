More
Dario Hunter was voted in as a voice for the Youngstown School Board, but he also serves as the Dean of Intervention at the Stambaugh Charter Academy. But he hasn't returned a single phone call to answer questions surrounding whether he has a potential conflict of interest by serving on a public school board in Youngstown while also being employed at a charter school in the city.
