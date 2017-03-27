Men on the inside donating to help those on the outside

A powerful gift has been made from men behind bars who have donated to help those on the outside trying to make a fresh start and re-establish their lives. The men sentenced to serve time in prison naturally get a bad rap, but prisoners taking part in the Lake Erie Correctional Institution's M.A.N.U.P program, which stands for Men Acknowledging Nature's Ultimate Purpose, have donated a check for $478.04 to Youngstown's Community Initiative to Reduce Violence.

