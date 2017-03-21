McNally challenger criticizes Youngstown mayor's criminal past
Voters in Youngstown have only six weeks to decide who'll they'll be voting for in Ohio's May 2 primary election. Two of those candidates seeking the Democratic party nomination for mayor faced off Monday night during a forum hosted by the Union Baptist Church.
