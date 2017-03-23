Marc's and Sparkle employees chase, tackle suspected shoplifters
Two men are jailed in two counties on robbery charges after employees of stores in two communities told police they caught the suspects in the act of shoplifting and then chased them down. Franklin Fleming Jr., 57, of Youngstown was arrested by Boardman Police on Thursday after a loss prevention officer at the Marc's store told police that Fleming tried to leave the store with two bottles of transmission fluid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Sat
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar 22
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar 22
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC