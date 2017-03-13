Man pleads guilty in Liberty robbery

A Youngstown man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a robbery charge in connection to an Aug. 24 holdup at the Dollar General store on Logan Way Avenue in Liberty Township. Timothy D. Clinkscale, 57, 235 N. Heights Ave., appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Andrew D. Logan, who ordered the defendant complete a pre-sentence background report with the Adult Probation Department.

