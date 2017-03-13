Man pleads guilty in Liberty robbery
A Youngstown man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a robbery charge in connection to an Aug. 24 holdup at the Dollar General store on Logan Way Avenue in Liberty Township. Timothy D. Clinkscale, 57, 235 N. Heights Ave., appeared before Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Judge Andrew D. Logan, who ordered the defendant complete a pre-sentence background report with the Adult Probation Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Tue
|Eddie Kunzer
|22
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb '17
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC