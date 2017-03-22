Life as a Catholic nun on the U.S.-Me...

Life as a Catholic nun on the U.S.-Mexico border

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Sign Up for Our free email newsletters This is an excerpt from "The Promise," an ongoing series from The Big Roundtable about life in Youngstown, Ohio; McAllen, Texas; and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The Southwest border has become a new destination hot spot for members of Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) 12 hr Tdt3607 23
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) Wed shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) Wed Ryan Ware 10
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar 4 dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
Looking for lost love Feb '17 RandyShalz 1
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb '17 Syb 6
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,096 • Total comments across all topics: 279,757,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC