Joe Schiavoni makes run for governor

Joe Schiavoni makes run for governor official

9 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni of the Youngstown area is the first Democrat to announce a run for governor in 2018. "After seven years of Republican control, we still don't have the high-paying jobs that places like Youngstown, Toledo and the Ohio Valley so desperately need," Schiavoni, a Democrat from Boardman, said.

