In Space, No One Can Hear You Scream for Ice Cream

The phrase 'I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Ice Cream' could have been written with the Handel's Homemade Ice Cream emporium in mind. Well, now there are two more things I can cross off my bucket list -- knowing someone who owns their own ice cream shop and being invited to the opening of an ice cream shop -- because yesterday evening I attended just such an auspicious occasion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.