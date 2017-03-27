Home burglary suspect tells Canfield police he's a heroin addict
A Youngstown man who confessed to burglarizing one Canfield home and breaking into a second home, also told police that he is addicted to heroin. Mitchell Glay, 28, was arrested on Thursday by U.S. Marshals and taken to the Canfield Police Department for questioning.
