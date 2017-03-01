High winds cut power to hundreds in the Valley
First responders and utility crews were still working Thursday morning clearing trees and wires from road and restoring electricity to hundreds of homes and businesses in the Valley. By 4:30 a.m., there were a total of 109 outages in Austintown, Beaver, Boardman, Poland, Springfield as well as Campbell, Lowellville, Struthers, and Youngstown.
