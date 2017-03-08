Grand Jury charges Youngstown pair with murder of Campbell man

The Mahoning County Grand Jury has handed up a five-count indictment charging two people with the murder of a Youngstown man. Terrell Martin, 37, and Lyric Moore, 21, both of Youngstown have been held in the county jail on $1 million bond since earlier this month when Youngstown police charged them in connection with the death of Zachary Howell of Campbell.

