Grand Jury charges Youngstown pair with murder of Campbell man
The Mahoning County Grand Jury has handed up a five-count indictment charging two people with the murder of a Youngstown man. Terrell Martin, 37, and Lyric Moore, 21, both of Youngstown have been held in the county jail on $1 million bond since earlier this month when Youngstown police charged them in connection with the death of Zachary Howell of Campbell.
