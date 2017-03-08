Gander Mountain closing 32 stores
The outdoor retailer, which operates 162 stores in 26 states, will shutter 32 "underperforming" stores "in the next several weeks," according to a statement . The company is apparently also putting itself up for sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb 10
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan '17
|insecticide
|2
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC