FCC Chairman visits Youngstown
TheFederal Communications Commission is the government agency that regulates all of America's communications whether it's television, radio, satellite or cable. Ajit Pai, who was recently appointed by President Trump to chair the FCC, was in Youngstown Thursday as part of a Midwestern American tour to talk with entrepreneurs and discuss the importance of broadband connectivity to spur economic growth.
