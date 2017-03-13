Economics Experienced: A Hidden Gem From The Depression
I recently finished "The Great Depression: A Diary" by Benjamin Roth , a lawyer from Youngstown, Ohio, who lived through The Great Depression. It is a fantastic first-hand look at the depression and the devastating effects that war, currency manipulation, and personal leverage had on every life during that era.
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|13 hr
|Eddie Kunzer
|22
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb '17
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
