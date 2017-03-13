Economics Experienced: A Hidden Gem F...

Economics Experienced: A Hidden Gem From The Depression

I recently finished "The Great Depression: A Diary" by Benjamin Roth , a lawyer from Youngstown, Ohio, who lived through The Great Depression. It is a fantastic first-hand look at the depression and the devastating effects that war, currency manipulation, and personal leverage had on every life during that era.

