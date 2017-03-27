Court date set for 14-year-old accused of shooting Youngstown woman
A hearing to determine if the 14-year-old accused of shooting a Youngstown woman three times during an attempted robbery should be tried as an adult did not move forward as planned on Friday. Jhamiere Mann Clarke is charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault for the February attack on 57-year-old Ellen Zban in the driveway of her Powersdale Avenue home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Mar 25
|Dr Gerald Demal
|2
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Mar 22
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Mar 22
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Mar 22
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC