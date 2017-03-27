Court date set for 14-year-old accuse...

Court date set for 14-year-old accused of shooting Youngstown woman

A hearing to determine if the 14-year-old accused of shooting a Youngstown woman three times during an attempted robbery should be tried as an adult did not move forward as planned on Friday. Jhamiere Mann Clarke is charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault for the February attack on 57-year-old Ellen Zban in the driveway of her Powersdale Avenue home.

