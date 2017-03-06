Boy, 14, charged with shooting Youngstown woman in face
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a northeast Ohio woman in the face on Feb. 6. WKBN-TV reports that Youngstown police charged the youth Saturday and he has been detained at the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center. He was brought to the police station by his mother.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVG-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Sat
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb 10
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan '17
|insecticide
|2
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC