Belpre meeting to peer into city's future growth

The Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce and the Voinovich School of Public Affairs at Ohio University invite residents, business leaders and the public to a community meeting Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Belpre City Hall council chambers, 715 Park Drive, to discuss economic development priorities for the city. The session will include a presentation of demographic and economic scan data, open solicitation from the community on business and job opportunities, and a review of economic development priorities, said Belpre Chamber Director Karen Waller.

