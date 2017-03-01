Bed bug precaution closes ODJFS office in Youngstown
The Mahoning County Office of the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services closed early on Wednesday as a precaution after a client showed up infested with bed bugs. ODJFS Director Bob Bush tells 21 News that a security officer stopped the client in the lobby Wednesday morning, after learning the client was crawling with the bugs.
