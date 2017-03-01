Bed bug precaution closes ODJFS offic...

Bed bug precaution closes ODJFS office in Youngstown

The Mahoning County Office of the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services closed early on Wednesday as a precaution after a client showed up infested with bed bugs. ODJFS Director Bob Bush tells 21 News that a security officer stopped the client in the lobby Wednesday morning, after learning the client was crawling with the bugs.

