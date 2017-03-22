Attorneys prepare for trial of suspect in deadly Youngstown fire

As the case of a man accused of setting a deadly fire in Youngstown moves closer to trial at it's new location in Portage County, a pre-trial was held Wednesday in Mahoning County. Robert Seman could be sentenced to death if he is convicted of starting the fire that killed 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents at their Powers Way home in Youngstown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.