Attorneys prepare for trial of suspec...

Attorneys prepare for trial of suspect in deadly Youngstown fire

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

As the case of a man accused of setting a deadly fire in Youngstown moves closer to trial at it's new location in Portage County, a pre-trial was held Wednesday in Mahoning County. Robert Seman could be sentenced to death if he is convicted of starting the fire that killed 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents at their Powers Way home in Youngstown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09) 3 hr Tdt3607 23
News General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08) 15 hr shubert 5,493
News Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09) 22 hr Ryan Ware 10
YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi... Mar 4 dJazz 1
News AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08) Mar 4 Proud daughter 13
Looking for lost love Feb '17 RandyShalz 1
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb '17 Syb 6
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,561 • Total comments across all topics: 279,748,022

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC