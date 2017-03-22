Attorneys prepare for trial of suspect in deadly Youngstown fire
As the case of a man accused of setting a deadly fire in Youngstown moves closer to trial at it's new location in Portage County, a pre-trial was held Wednesday in Mahoning County. Robert Seman could be sentenced to death if he is convicted of starting the fire that killed 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents at their Powers Way home in Youngstown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|3 hr
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|15 hr
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|22 hr
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb '17
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC