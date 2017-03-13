A Mahoning County Sheriff's cruiser p...

A Mahoning County Sheriff's cruiser parked outside Marchionda's Poland home

Sources tell 21 News reporter Michelle Nicks that a warrant used to search the home and offices of Youngstown developer Dominic Marchionda will contain the names of three high-ranking Youngstown city officials. Agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Ohio Auditor's office, accompanied by Mahoning County Sheriff's deputies, conducted the searches Thursday morning.

