51 immigrants detained in cockfighting raid now await deportation in Ohio
The arrested immigrants were transported from Michigan to the Northeast Correctional Facility in Youngstown, Ohio, where they're awaiting deportation hearings to be held via teleconference in Kansas City's U.S. District Court, Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Khaalid Walls confirms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reminiscing of 60s and 70s Youngstown (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Tdt3607
|23
|General Electric Pursues Spinoff, Sale of Consu... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|shubert
|5,493
|Dominic J. Diaz 1995-2008 (Jan '09)
|Wed
|Ryan Ware
|10
|YPD: 14-year-old shot woman in face, charged wi...
|Mar 4
|dJazz
|1
|AkronTheft offensesPierre... (Jun '08)
|Mar 4
|Proud daughter
|13
|Looking for lost love
|Feb '17
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Syb
|6
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC