36-hour manhunt in Youngstown area results in guilty plea
The man who was the subject of a 36-hour manhunt in and around Youngstown last March will be sentenced on Monday. Luis Cruz-Ramos appeared in Mahoning County Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to 13 charges including 10 counts of felonious assault against police officers, resisting arrest and failure to comply with police orders.
