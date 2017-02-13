YPD brings on five new officers
Five men take the oath and become Youngstown Police Officers, and they've already hit the ground running because their first day on the job is today. The newly sworn patrolmen are Matthew Simon, 32, of Boardman; Luis Villaplana, 25, of Youngstown; Christopher Weibel, 27, of Austintown; Elmer Martinez-Gonzalez, 28, of Youngstown; and Michael Saverko, 25, of Youngstown.
