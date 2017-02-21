Youngstown woman gets additional term

A Youngstown woman was sentenced Thursday to six months in the Trumbull County Jail after being convicted of a misdemeanor drug charge. Common Pleas Judge Ronald J. Rice ordered Jennifer L. Cupan, 35, Rush Boulevard, to serve the first 51 days of her jail term concurrent to the end of a one-year prison sentence she received last week from Rice for a probation violation from a 2012 heroin possession conviction.

