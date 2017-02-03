Youngstown records second homicide of...

Youngstown records second homicide of 2017

Youngstown police and the Mahoning County Coroner are investigating a Thursday night shooting death on the city's north side. The shooting occurred just before 8:30 p.m. at 745 Oxford Lane, just east of Wirt Street.

