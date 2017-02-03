Youngstown police chase ends in crash...

Youngstown police chase ends in crash in residential neighborhood

A high-speed chase through a residential neighborhood in Youngstown ends with a crash, and the car's driver is now behind bars. Police say the chase started around 11:30 Thursday night and only lasted a few minutes, but that the driver of this car, 23-year-old Eraysha Campbell, was reaching speeds of about 70 miles per hour near Indianola Avenue.

