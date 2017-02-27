Youngstown man gets two years

Youngstown man gets two years

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

A Youngstown man was sentenced Monday to two years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge stemming from a police chase in Weathersfield in February 2016. Larry McHellon, 30, 106 W. Chalmers Ave., appeared Monday before Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Peter J. Kontos, who also suspended McHellon's driver's license for 18 months after he was convicted on one charge of failure to comply with a signal of police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Youngstown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for lost love Feb 10 RandyShalz 1
News Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08) Feb 2 Syb 6
News Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family Jan '17 Madison10 1
News Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young... Jan '17 Duke for Mayor 25
Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom... Jan '17 insecticide 2
Tecumseh Drama Theater Dec '16 YEPPER 2
Springfield Dining group Dec '16 Daffin Candies 2
See all Youngstown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Youngstown Forum Now

Youngstown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Youngstown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Youngstown, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,661

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC