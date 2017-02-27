Youngstown man gets two years

A Youngstown man was sentenced Monday to two years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge stemming from a police chase in Weathersfield in February 2016. Larry McHellon, 30, 106 W. Chalmers Ave., appeared Monday before Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Peter J. Kontos, who also suspended McHellon's driver's license for 18 months after he was convicted on one charge of failure to comply with a signal of police officer.

