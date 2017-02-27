Youngstown man gets two years
A Youngstown man was sentenced Monday to two years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge stemming from a police chase in Weathersfield in February 2016. Larry McHellon, 30, 106 W. Chalmers Ave., appeared Monday before Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Peter J. Kontos, who also suspended McHellon's driver's license for 18 months after he was convicted on one charge of failure to comply with a signal of police officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for lost love
|Feb 10
|RandyShalz
|1
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Feb 2
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan '17
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan '17
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan '17
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec '16
|Daffin Candies
|2
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC