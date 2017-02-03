Youngstown doctor faces 78 prescription drug-related counts
A Youngstown doctor has been indicted on 78 counts related to the illegal trafficking, processing and sale of prescription drugs. The indictment against William G. Paloski, of Canfield, was announced Friday by Ohio State Board of Pharmacy executive director Steven Schierholt .
