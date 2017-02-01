Youngstown council urges President Trump to revoke immigration ban
Six days after President Donald Trump announced a temporary ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, cities and communities across the U.S are still firing back. The City of Youngstown is joining the effort.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Comments
Add your comments below
Youngstown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boardman veterinarian Jailed (Jan '08)
|Thu
|Syb
|6
|Lawsuit says TMHA discriminated against family
|Jan 21
|Madison10
|1
|Small dog found shot and nearly frozen in Young...
|Jan 9
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Why are we resettling refugees when we have hom...
|Jan 9
|insecticide
|2
|Tecumseh Drama Theater
|Dec '16
|YEPPER
|2
|Springfield Dining group
|Dec '16
|Daffin Candies
|2
|Body found in parking lot
|Dec '16
|Want answers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Youngstown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC